NY lawmakers set to OK emission cuts, farmworker rights

New York lawmakers are expected to adopt the nation's most aggressive carbon emission reduction goals and give new rights to farmworkers as they work to complete their work for the year.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly are scheduled to adjourn Wednesday, but must vote on hundreds of bills first.

One measure that passed the Senate Tuesday would set a goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 in an effort to address climate change.

Both chambers planned to pass legislation allowing farmworkers to collectively bargain and make them eligible for overtime.

Other high-profile proposals awaiting action would restrict solitary confinement in prisons and set a new legal standard for sexual harassment to help victims pursue lawsuits.

Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana, however, fizzled after supporters conceded their bill wouldn't pass.