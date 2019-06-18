Business
How California utility’s wildfire settlement will be paid
A California utility has agreed to pay $1 billion to 14 local governments to cover damages from several wildfires caused by the company's downed power lines.
Pacific Gas & Electric is facing at least $30 billion in potential damages in lawsuits filed by local governments, insurance companies and private property owners. PG&E's settlement with local governments on Tuesday must be approved by a bankruptcy court before it can take effect.
How the money would be distributed:
2015 FIRE IN CALAVARES COUNTY
$3 million to the Calaveras County Water District.
___
2017 FIRES IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WINE COUNTRY
$415 million divided among nine entities:
Mendocino County
Sonoma County
City of Santa Rosa
Napa County
City of Napa
Lake County
City of Clearlake
Yuba County
Nevada County
__
2018 FIRE IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
$270 million to the Town of Paradise
$252 million to Butte County
$47.5 million to Paradise Recreation and Parks District
$12.5 million to Yuba County
