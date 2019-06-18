Omaha City Council OK’s plan for new juvenile justice center

The Omaha City Council has voted to approve financing for a proposed $120 million downtown Omaha courthouse annex and juvenile detention center.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the council's 4-2 vote Tuesday authorizes $114 million in bonds for the construction project. It's the last major vote on the proposal that has drawn fierce criticism from those who say the proposed detention center will be too small and doesn't belong downtown.

Mayor Jean Stothert has said she won't veto the measure.

The proposal includes a 64-bed juvenile detention center connected to the courthouse that would replace the county's current 96-bed juvenile detention center.

The current facility typically holds 75 to 80 youth on any given day. Proponents of the new center say changes in state laws and more programs will reduce the number of young people in detention.