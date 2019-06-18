Unresolved issues linger in budget negotiations

Budget negotiators at the New Hampshire Statehouse aren't budging yet on some big issues, but they're plowing through others as their deadline nears.

A committee of conference that includes House and Senate members has until Thursday to sign off on a compromise to send to the full Legislature for a vote next week.

On their second day of work Tuesday, members agreed on funding for a new secure psychiatric unit, programs promoting a comprehensive system of care for children with mental health problems, and boosting Medicaid reimbursement rates for addiction treatment and mental health care providers.

But other issues remain unresolved, including education funding, a capital gains tax extension the House wants and a revenue sharing provision pushed by the Senate.