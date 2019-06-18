Nebraska wins national award for economic development

Nebraska has won a national award for its efforts to attract new businesses and promote economic development.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that Nebraska has received the 2019 Silver Shovel Award from Area Development, a magazine aimed at corporate executives that focuses on the process of picking new sites for business development.

Publisher Dennis Shea says Nebraska has done an outstanding job in recruiting businesses and competes well with much larger states.

Nebraska was recognized in a category of states with less than 3 million people. The other two winners were Kansas and Rhode Island.

Six of the highest-ranked states overall won an award dubbed the 2019 Golden Shovel. Those were Texas, Georgia, Virginia, Arizona, Alabama and Mississippi.