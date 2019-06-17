Whitmer urges Congress to open banks to marijuana industry

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is among 18 governors to sign a letter urging Congress to open the U.S. banking system to the legal marijuana industry.

In the letter written Friday and released Monday, the governors say the cash-only environment is a threat to public safety and a burden for governments that tax and regulate marijuana businesses.

Whitmer, a Democrat, says in a written statement that states are seeking a "real solution to a real problem."

Most banks will not do business with the industry because the federal government still considers marijuana illegal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michigan voters legalized the use of marijuana for recreational purposes last fall, a decade after approving medical marijuana.

Michigan's Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel was among 33 attorneys general to sign a similar letter to Congress last month.