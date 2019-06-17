Murphy, Norcross tax-break dispute to be heard in court

A dispute over business tax credits between New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and political powerbroker George Norcross is set to play out in a hearing before a Superior Court judge.

Attorneys for the Democratic governor and insurance brokerage and hospital executive are to appear before Judge Mary Jacobson Monday.

Norcross sued Murphy over a task force Murphy set up this year to investigate business tax credits. Norcross says the panel illegally exercised subpoena power.

Norcross sued Murphy after a task force hearing in May that raised questions about how firms tied to Norcross got tax credits.

Monday's hearing is expected to cover Norcross' attempt at stopping the task force from issuing a report and holding a third public hearing. The task force agreed to delay meeting until after Monday's hearing.