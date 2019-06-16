Penny sales tax not enough for county’s road projects

A roads program approved by Richland County voters is on track to need $154 million in additional money to complete all its projects.

Voters approved an extra penny in sales tax in 2012 to complete a detailed list of road projects in Richland County.

But The State newspaper reports a recent progress report shows the projects are now projected to cost 15% more than the tax is expected to raise over 22 years.

Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston says he isn't surprised. Livingston says construction costs keep increasing and some projects turned out to be more complex than planned.

Livingston says the council will discuss cost saving measures and whether to trim the project list. The county council has already voted to take over project management from a private company.