Vermont warns about elder financial abuse

The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation is reminding Vermonters to be on the lookout for elder financial abuse.

Saturday is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

State officials say the abuse can include potential exploitation by family members or caretakers.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak (PEA-check) says "senior financial exploitation is a growing problem." He says many seniors are vulnerable due to social isolation and distance from family, caretakers or other support.

The department says the North American Securities Administrators Association has resources online to help call attention to the red flags of fraud and suspected guardian financial abuse. They are available online at Serve Our Seniors.