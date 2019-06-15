New Mexico enacts greater labor rights for household workers

A state law is taking effect to ensure domestic household workers receive minimum wage and standard workplace protections.

The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty praised provisions of Domestic Service in Minimum Wage Act that went into effect on Friday.

The legislation ends longstanding exemptions from New Mexico wage laws for domestic workers including housekeepers and care givers for the elderly and disabled. It enables the Department of Workforce Solutions to investigate more complaints when people are not paid properly.

The legislation was sponsored by Democratic Sen. Liz Stefanics and Rep. Christine Trujillo.

Center on Law and Poverty Supervising Attorney Stephanie Welch says the law is the result of people sharing stories of hardship and speaking up for fairness.