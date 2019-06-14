Oil, nuclear technology firms visit New Mexico governor

A major shale oil producer and developers of advanced nuclear reactor technology have held discussions with New Mexico's governor as the state overhauls pollution regulations and electricity production.

The office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday confirmed recent meetings with executives from Denver-based natural gas and petroleum producer Cimarex Energy and California-based Kairos Power. Kairos is developing a molten-salt cooled reactor.

Lujan Grisham's administration is drafting regulations to reduce emissions of heat-trapping methane gasses by the energy industry, and a state law enacted this year requires that utilities shift to carbon-free electricity production by 2045 that could include nuclear reactors.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett says discussions this month with Cimarex CEO Tom Jordan touched on methane mitigation. Kairos executives discussed their technology and prospects for business.