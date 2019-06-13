GOP leader predicts state budget could face legal challenge

The Connecticut Senate's Republican leader predicts the state could face legal action if Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signs a new, two-year $43 billion state budget.

Sen. Len Fasano of North Haven reiterated Thursday he believes it would be unconstitutional for Lamont to sign the Democratic budget because it counts on labor savings that haven't been finalized by state employee union leaders. He says "there are groups out there that may challenge" the legality of the budget after it takes effect July 1.

Lamont says he's signing the budget.

Lamont and his budget chief say only a portion of the labor savings in the budget, $234 million over two years from refinancing state pension payments, needs approval from union leaders. Lamont says he has the authority to enact other savings initiatives.