Federal court hears arguments in pipeline protest bill suit

Attorneys for the state of South Dakota and the American Civil Liberties Union appeared before a federal judge to argue their positions on a new law that aims to prevent disruptive demonstrations.

The ACLU is suing Gov. Kristi Noem and others saying the new law — which was enacted in anticipation of the Keystone XL pipeline — chills protected speech. The state's attorneys are asking for a judgment in its favor.

Judge Lawrence Piersol is expected to rule at a later date.

The law allows officials to pursue criminal or civil penalties from demonstrators who engage in "riot boosting," which is defined in part as encouraging violence during a riot.

The Rapid City Journal reports that dozens of opponents of the legislation rallied outside the federal courthouse Wednesday.