GOP promises new bill to fund state juvenile centers

Republican lawmakers say they're still looking to build new state facilities to house juvenile offenders after Wisconsin's youth prison closes.

A 2018 state law requires the prison outside Irma to close by 2021. Offenders would move to new state and county facilities.

The bill authorized $25 million in borrowing for new state facilities. Gov. Tony Evers created an additional $90 million in bonding for the centers in his state budget.

Republicans on the Legislature's finance committee scrapped Evers' plan Tuesday and shifted the $25 million in existing borrowing authority to the counties.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Assembly Corrections Committee Chairman Michael Schraa and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Van Wanggaard said Wednesday that they want a better handle on state costs and the counties need more money.

Wanggaard said he expects a new funding bill for state facilities in September.