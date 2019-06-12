New Mexico rural airports get $14M in federal grants

Rural airports in New Mexico have been awarded nearly $14 million to federal grants for needed upgrades.

Sixteen regional airports across the state will receive the money from the Federal Aviation Administration for maintenance and safety measures.

In Carlsbad, The Cavern City Air terminal was awarded about $789,000 for fiscal year 2018 to solve a bottleneck where its two runways intersect with the taxiway.

The Lea County Regional Airport in Hobbs, New Mexico, was awarded $2 million to improve the Runway 21 safety area.

Statewide, funding includes nearly $5 million for runway reconstruction for the Jetport at Santa Teresa and nearly $3.5 million to reconstruct runway safety areas at Four Corners Airport in Farmington.