Oregon prepares for interstate pot commerce

With an eye to making Oregon as big in cannabis as it is in craft brews and pinot noir, Oregon's Legislature passed a bill on Tuesday that empowers the governor to enter into agreements with other states for the interstate transfer of marijuana.

The leader of the minority Republicans in the House urged passage of the bill, sponsored by Democrats, noting it sets Oregon up to move forward if the federal government permits interstate sales.

The Senate earlier passed the bill, which goes to Gov. Kate Brown's desk for signing. The Democratic governor has been a vocal supporter of Oregon's marijuana industry, which has produced so much legal weed that it would take over six years for users in the state to consume it all.