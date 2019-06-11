Business
Mississippi tax collections still improving over last year
State tax collections are continuing to exceed expectations in Mississippi.
The Legislative Budget Office released a report Tuesday that shows how much money the state collected from July through the end of May.
Total collections are about $224.7 million higher for the first 11 months of the current budget year than they were for the same period last year. That is a 4.5% increase.
The strongest gain has been in collection of the "use tax," which includes taxes people pay for online shopping. That figure increased 19% for the first 11 months of the current year compared to the same period last year.
Corporate income tax collections were up 13.3%, individual income tax collections were up 3.3% and sales tax collections were up 3%.
