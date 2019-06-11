Mississippi tax collections still improving over last year

State tax collections are continuing to exceed expectations in Mississippi.

The Legislative Budget Office released a report Tuesday that shows how much money the state collected from July through the end of May.

Total collections are about $224.7 million higher for the first 11 months of the current budget year than they were for the same period last year. That is a 4.5% increase.

The strongest gain has been in collection of the "use tax," which includes taxes people pay for online shopping. That figure increased 19% for the first 11 months of the current year compared to the same period last year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Corporate income tax collections were up 13.3%, individual income tax collections were up 3.3% and sales tax collections were up 3%.