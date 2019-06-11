Sioux Falls shifts city rule to comply with new gun sale law

The Sioux Falls mayor's office is rewriting an ordinance to require pawnbrokers to still register guns with city police, regardless of a new law that says only state government can regulate the possession, sale or purchase of firearms.

The longstanding city ordinance requires pawnbrokers, gun dealers and secondhand vendors to report a firearm's serial number to police so they can check if it is stolen.

The office's deputy chief of staff, T.J. Nelson, tells The Argus Leader that the new version complies with the state law taking effect in July barring municipal oversight of gun sales. It requires only pawnbrokers and secondhand vendors to notify police of any items with serial numbers. All firearms produced since 1968 have serial numbers.

City Council will hear the proposal Tuesday.