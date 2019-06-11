Store faces more than $300K in fines for safety violations

Federal safety regulators have proposed fining Family Dollar Stores more than $300,000 for what the regulators say are safety violations at an Omaha store.

A news release from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Monday that inspectors found two serious violations, four repeat violations and one "other than serious" violation at the Family Dollar Store at 3552 Leavenworth St.

Family Dollar spokesman Randy Guiler said Tuesday that company officials "are in the process of addressing this situation and are continually working to ensure compliance with OSHA regulations in each of our stores."

OSHA says the serious violations included an emergency exit door that was locked with a scissorlike mechanism that required special knowledge to open. The four repeat violations alleged included what OSHA says were obstructed emergency exits, unsecured helium tanks and an obstructed path to the building's breaker control panels.