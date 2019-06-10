SD Governor’s Pheasant Hunt moving to Sioux Falls in 2020

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the annual Governor's Pheasant Hunt is moving to Sioux Falls and will become a sportsmen's convention open to the public next year.

Noem says the 2020 Governor's Hunt and Sportsmen's Showcase will be based at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. She says moving the annual event from Pierre to Sioux Falls will turn it into a national showcase for South Dakota's business opportunities.

The Argus Leader reports that next year's event will include a public sportsman industry vendor fair, a banquet for state leaders and business prospects, a public concert and pheasant hunting in southeastern South Dakota.

The head of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Jason Ball, tells KELO radio Sioux Falls' interstate location and airport connections make the city an ideal location.

The 2019 Governor's Hunt still will be based out of Pierre.