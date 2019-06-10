Nominations set to close in race to be next UK leader

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 19, 2019 file photo, Boris Johnson, Britain's former Foreign Secretary and prominent leave the European Union Brexit campaigner walks away after leaving the Cabinet Office in London. Britain’s High Court has quashed a bid to prosecute Conservative lawmaker Boris Johnson for allegedly lying during the country’s 2016 European Union membership referendum. Two judges on Friday, June 7 threw out a lower court’s ruling that Johnson should be summoned to answer questions about Brexit campaigners’ claim that Britain pays 350 million pounds ($446 million) a week to the EU. AP Photo

Nominations are closing in the race to become Britain's next prime minister, with almost a dozen contenders already battling it out over Brexit, tax policy and past drug use.

Prime Minister Theresa May stepped down Friday as Conservative Party leader after failing to secure Parliament's backing for her European Union withdrawal deal.

Party lawmakers and members will choose a new leader, who also becomes prime minister. Nominations close Monday at 5 p.m. (1600GMT, noon EDT).

So far 11 candidates are running, including former Cabinet minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove.

Johnson wants to take Britain out of the EU with or without a deal, Hunt favors a more conciliatory approach and Gove is trying to limit fallout from his admission of long-ago cocaine use.