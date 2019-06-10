Trump defends immigration deal with Mexico

A Mexican Army soldier walks on the highway, near an immigration checkpoint in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, Saturday June 8, 2019. AP Photo

President Donald Trump, his threatened Mexican tariffs now on the backburner, is looking to claim victory. But some of his Democratic challengers for the White House have criticized him for overselling a deal that mostly ramps up existing efforts.

Trump defended the agreement reached by U.S. and Mexican negotiators to head off the 5% tax on all Mexican goods that Trump had threatened to impose Monday as he tried to pressure the country to do more to stem the flow of Central American migrants across the U.S. southern border. But he also dangled the prospect Sunday of renewing his threat if the U.S. ally doesn't cooperate to his liking.

Business leaders and many Republicans had urged Trump against the tariffs for economic and political reasons.