Bremerton bans disposable plastic bags

The city of Bremerton has banned single-use plastic bags, starting in 2020.

The Kitsap Sun reports Bremerton's city council approved an ordinance this week banning single-use plastic bags used at many grocery stores.

Under the ordinance, retailers in the central Kitsap County city will be prohibited from providing thin, single-use plastic bags, and required to charge an 8-cent fee for thicker reusable plastic bags as well as paper bags.

Single-use plastic bags are one of the most littered items by total weight. Even when recycled, the bags can cause issues by getting wrapped up in the machines that separate items.

Both Port Orchard and Kitsap County are considering their own bans. Nearby Bainbridge Island has had a ban since 2012.

The ban goes into effect Jan. 1.