Indian PM arrives in Maldives on 1st trip since re-election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Maldives on Saturday on his first official overseas trip since being elected to a second term.

It's the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the South Asian archipelago nation in eight years.

Modi met with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday evening. He was then scheduled to address the Maldives' Parliament.

"The two leaders reiterated their strong commitment to further strengthening and invigorating the traditionally strong and friendly relations between India and the Maldives, nurtured by geographical contiguity, ethnic, historical, socio-economic and cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries," said a joint statement from the two leaders after talks.

"President Solih reaffirmed his government's 'India-First Policy' and pledged his government's full support towards deepening the multifaceted, mutually beneficial partnership between India and the Maldives," the statement said.

Solih's stand is a marked shift from his predecessor Yameen Abdul Gayoom who followed a pro-China policy.

Several agreements were also signed between the two countries covering health, cargo and passenger transportation by sea, customs services and others.

In a Twitter message posted soon after landing in the Maldives, Modi said his visit "indicates the importance India attaches to strong ties with the Republic of Maldives and the desire to boost cooperation in various spheres."

India had been concerned with Yameen's leaning toward China, which is seeking more influence in the Indian Ocean region. Yameen had pledged support to China's "Belt and Road" initiative and China invested in many infrastructure projects in the Maldives.

Modi will travel to Sri Lanka, another of India's neighbors, on Sunday for a one-day visit to the island nation. His choice of the Maldives and Sri Lanka for his first overseas trip since being re-elected this spring "underlines the continued emphasis that the government lays on the 'neighborhood first' policy," Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said ahead of Modi's trip.

Since first becoming prime minister in 2014, Modi has stressed a "neighborhood first" policy for the South Asian region, promising neighbors prioritized benefits of India's economic growth.

The Maldives mended ties with India with Solih's election as president last year. Solih's first overseas trip was to India, and since then, several Maldivian ministers have visited India for bilateral talks.