The Latest: House chairman says he’d try to block tariffs

The Latest on Mexican-U.S. talks on President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

The chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee says he will move to block President Donald Trump if Trump follows through on his threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports as he tries to stem the flood of Central American migrants at the southern border.

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts says the proposed 5% tariffs would hurt American workers, businesses and consumers. Neal said Trump's action "commandeering U.S. trade policy to influence border security" is an abuse of power.

He vowed to introduce a resolution of disapproval if Trump declares a national emergency and tries to impose tariffs.

Blocking the tariff would require approval in the House and Senate. It is not clear whether there is a veto-proof margin in Congress to stop Trump's action.

12:19 a.m.

Mexican and American officials are claiming progress in White House talks to stave off President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs. But Trump declared it was "not nearly enough" to halt the import taxes he is holding out as a way to force Mexico to stanch the flow of illegal migrants at America's southern border.

Talks were to resume Thursday.

Underscoring the scope of the border problem, the Department of Homeland Security announced separately that U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the border hit the highest level in more than a decade in May.

Without a deal, the first tariffs are to go into effect next Monday. They would consist of 5% taxes on imports from Mexico, eventually increasing to 25%.