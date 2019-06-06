Maine’s pot rules headed to legislature for hearing, votes

Maine's state government has provisionally adopted rules governing the legal sale of marijuana, and the rules will soon be headed to the Maine Legislature for potential adoption.

Maine voters approved legal adult use marijuana at the polls in 2016. The state provisionally adopted rules governing subjects such as retail sales and licensure on Wednesday. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy says a committee of the Maine Legislature will review the rules and schedule a public hearing about them.

The rules will face votes before the committee and eventually the Maine Senate and Maine House of Representatives.

State officials have said legal marijuana could be available on the retail market in the state as soon as early 2020 if the legislative process plays out smoothly.