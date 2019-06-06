Wisconsin Republicans trying to carve out roads deal

Wisconsin Republicans delayed votes on transportation funding Thursday as they worked to find a way to pay for road work without adopting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to raise the gas tax.

The Legislature's finance committee was scheduled to convene at 1 p.m., with a vote on the transportation portion of Evers' state budget on the agenda. But Republican leaders were huddled in Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' office as the clock approached 4 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald emerged saying he expects the committee will still meet Thursday and vote on a GOP plan that calls for dropping the gas tax increase and raising vehicle registration fees by $10.

Transportation funding has long divided Republicans. Assembly Republicans have called for finding new revenue sources to cover the increasing expense of building and maintaining roads and have said they're open to a gas tax increase. Senate Republicans have balked at that idea. The impasse between the two houses delayed passage of the last state budget until September 2017, nearly three months after it was due.

Evers wants to increase transportation funding by $608 million in the 2019-21 budget. The centerpiece of his plan calls for raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon and continuing to increase it annually to account for inflation.

Wisconsin currently imposes a 32.9-cent per gallon gas tax, 11th highest in the country. Evers' proposal would move the tax into the top 10 based on figures compiled by the Tax Foundation.

The governor's plan also would raise heavy truck fees by 27 percent, with rates varying due to a truck's weight. He has called for raising title fees for the trucks from $62 to $72, though his plan wouldn't raise the $75 vehicle registration fee most car owners pay.

Republican leaders in both houses said last week that a gas tax increase was off the table. Fitzgerald said Wednesday that GOP leaders were considering replacing the rest of Evers' proposals with their own plan. He was vague on details but said it may include raising the $75 registration fee by $10, a cash infusion, additional borrowing, title fee increases and higher fees on hybrid vehicles.

Fitzgerald told reporters after Thursday's meeting with Vos that the plan he outlined Wednesday remains mostly intact.