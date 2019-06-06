West Virginia governor agrees to pay family firm’s $1M fines

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to pay a $1.23 million court-ordered sanction against one of his family's companies.

Justice's lawyers on Thursday filed an order saying they've reached a settlement with federal prosecutors to clear the fine against Justice Energy Co. in three payments of $410,000. The sanction stems from an unpaid 2016 fine ordered over a contract breach.

In a statement, attorney Mike Carey said the debt was incurred when a Russian company owned Justice Energy Co. and was able to grow so large because the Russian company's lawyer ignored orders to appear in court.

One of Justice's other companies, Bluestone Resources, will pay the sanction, according to the filing.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart asked a judge Wednesday to hold Jim and his son Jay Justice responsible for Justice Energy Co.'s debt, saying it's a moneyless shell company that exists to shield the Justices from liability.

Stuart wrote that the Justices should be ordered to pay so they cannot hide behind the company and escape financial liability for their actions.

"The Justices have the ultimate decision-making authority over all of the activities of these entities, and their decisions led to the imposition of the civil contempt sanction imposed by the Court in this case," he said.

Justice has been reported to be the richest man in West Virginia, with a net worth estimated at $1.5 billion by Forbes magazine. In his most recent financial disclosure statement, Justice lists more than 100 business interests, including coal and timber companies. He has said he wants to put his assets in a blind trust but hasn't done so.

Last month, the U.S. government sued nearly two dozen of Justice's coal businesses to get them to pay about $4.8 million in unpaid mine safety fines that date back to 2014. His lawyer said he was upset the case was filed because the companies have been in negotiations to resolve the fines.

The filings also come as three federal subpoenas sent to Justice's administration have recently become public.

The first subpoena was sent to the state commerce department for documents about a posh resort owned by the governor. Two other subpoenas sought records from the state tax and revenue departments about the governor's businesses.

Justice has said he is cooperating with the investigation, previously saying "anything you're going to find around me is going to be goodness and it's going to be the right thing."