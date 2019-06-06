Pence touts trade pact benefits in Pennsylvania stop

Vice President Mike Pence tours JLS Automation in York, Pa., Thursday, June 6, 2019. AP Photo

Vice President Mike Pence has dropped in on the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, where he toured a robotics maker and urged Congress to pass a new trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Pence's Thursday visit comes as President Donald Trump's campaign is ramping up its re-election effort in a state where he scored a surprise 2016 win and delivered a crushing loss to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

At York-based JLS Automation, Pence told the crowd the robotics company would benefit from the new trade pact.

He's set to speak to a state party dinner crowd in suburban Harrisburg Thursday evening.

Trump became the first Republican to win Pennsylvania since 1988.

Since then, Republicans have suffered a string of high-profile election losses in Pennsylvania, raising questions about whether Trump can win the state again.