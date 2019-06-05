House passes amended minimum wage bill

New Hampshire would re-establish and raise its minimum wage under a bill passed by the House.

The state currently relies on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, the lowest in New England.

The bill approved Wednesday on a vote of 209-139 would set the minimum wage at $10 per hour in 2020 and $12 per hour in 2021.

Democrats argue that the increase will help low-wage workers who most need help to get closer to a living wage. Republicans counter that states that have enacted increases have seen jobs decline and the take-home pay for low-wage workers decrease due to reduced hours.

The House made changes to the bill that previously passed the Senate, so the proposal now goes back to the other chamber.