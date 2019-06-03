Trump reverses decision to close Anaconda Job Corps

President Donald Trump has reversed an administration decision to close the Anaconda Job Corps training center.

The Montana Standard reports Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines announced the reversal Monday. Montana's entire congressional delegation opposed the closure, which the U.S. Department of Labor announced on May 24.

Daines' staff said he spoke with the president on Saturday, touted the successes of the center and said it should remain open. It has 63 staffers and trains about 163 students in manufacturing, mechanics, carpentry, welding and other disciplines.

Center CEO Bill Everett says the program keeps many youth out of trouble by providing them with job skills and employment opportunities.