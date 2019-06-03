Commission to review Vermont town’s proposed solar panels

The Select Board of a Vermont town has voted to favorably recommend a small solar array.

The Bennington Banner reports that the proposal for the array with a 150-kilowatt capacity will now go before the Public Utility Commission, the authorizing body for such projects.

The array, to be located off of Monument Avenue in Bennington, has undergone an extensive review process by two boards and been the subject of debate at several meetings.

The owners of adjacent properties say that the solar panels could affect property values and disrupt scenic areas.

Neighbors will have a chance to participate in the Public Utility Commission permitting process.

If the project is approved, area individuals, organizations and businesses could purchase shares of the power that the local utility would distribute at a discount.