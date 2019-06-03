Business
Commission reduces insurance rates for some state employees
Most Kansas state employees will be getting a break on health insurance rates after years of significant increases.
The Kansas Employees Health Care Commission voted Monday to reduce state employees' rates 6 percent or keep reductions flat, while the state increases payments by 4.5%.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the vote reverses a five-year trend that saw some state employees' health insurance premiums increase by 115.5%.
The commission approved a 6 percent reduction for plans that include spouses, families and retiree. Increases for other plans will stay flat.
During the last five years, insurance fund reserves dropped from $195 million in 2014 to a low of $24 million in 2017.
Under the changes adopted Monday, the reserve balance is expected to increase from $48 million to $52 million next year.
Comments