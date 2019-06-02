SC gives $32M for colleges in exchange for tuition freeze

South Carolina college students shouldn't have to pay more for in-state tuition next school year after state lawmakers agreed to increase university funding in exchange for a one-year tuition freeze.

The $9 billion budget passed by South Carolina lawmakers last month included a $36 million boost to higher education funding after colleges and universities agreed to keep in-state tuition at the same rate.

College presidents have said they had to keep increasing tuition because their share of the state budget kept going down after the Great Recession.

Governors and state lawmakers have argued that instead of cutting back on spending, universities just raised rates.

Lawmakers considered an even more ambitious proposal to create a $125 million trust fund through sales tax paid on online purchases in exchange for a more strict promise on tuition rates. But that bill didn't pass.

The only exception is colleges can raise rates to cover health insurance and pension costs.

University of South Carolina spokesman Jeff Stensland told The State newspaper this was the best state budget for college students in years.

"We're extremely grateful to the General Assembly as well as the governor for recognizing the importance of higher education investment and the direct impact it has on keeping college affordable," Stensland wrote in an email to the newspaper. "We look forward to continuing the conversation with them about ways to ensure sustainable higher education funding to benefit future generations of South Carolinians."

The university's trustees will meet in June to discuss tuition rates for next year, Stensland said.

Clemson University approved a 1 percent in-state tuition increase Friday under the terms of the deal with lawmakers.

"Clemson and our state's leaders share a commitment to providing an affordable, high-quality educational experience for our students, and we are thankful for our partnership with the governor and the General Assembly," Clemson President Jim Clements said in a statement.