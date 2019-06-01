Lawmakers take up sexual harassment, assault legislation

Lawmakers are debating legislation that strengthens sexual harassment training requirements for Connecticut employers and extends the statute of limitations for certain sexual assault crimes.

While the House of Representatives was expected to pass the bill Saturday, lawmakers plan to make additional changes in a second bill, possibly on Monday, to address some of the Republicans' concerns.

The GOP is worried about how the new mandates in the legislation will impact small employers.

Under the proposal, employers with three or more workers must provide two hours of training on sexual harassment laws, offered free by the state.

The bill also extends the statute of limitations for certain sexual abuses of someone aged 18, 19 or 20 until the victim's 51st birthday.

The House failed to take up similar legislation last year.