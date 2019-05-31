Illinois Legislature rushes to complete huge to-do list

Illinois state Senator Heather Steans, D-Chicago, left, state Reps. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago and Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, react as they watch the final votes come in for their bill in the Illinois House chambers to legalize recreational marijuana use Friday, May 31, 2019. The 66-47 vote sends the bill to Gov. J.B. Pritzker who indicated he will sign it. Ted Schurter

Illinois lawmakers are rushing to complete their spring session chocked full of hot button issues. The session was supposed to end Friday but was extended into the weekend.

They have checked off two historic votes on their to-do list. Legislators approved asking voters to decide in next year's election whether to change the state Constitution to allow replacing a flat-rate income tax with a graduated one based on income. And Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he will sign a law to make Illinois the 11th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Here's a look at what's been done and — despite Democratic control of every segment of state government — what remains to be done.

GRADUATED INCOME TAX

The Legislature voted to send a constitutional amendment to the November 2020 ballot asking voters whether they want to switch from a flat-rate income tax to one based on income. If approved, the new scaled approach would take effect in January 2021.

In separate action, Pritzker was sent legislation establishing the rates should the new system be enacted. They top out at 7.99% for the state's wealthiest residents. Pritzker contends that 97% of taxpayers will pay no more than they do now because those earning less than $250,000 would pay, at most, the current 4.95% rate that applies to the flat tax.

MARIJUANA

With House approval Friday, Pritzker will get legislation to allow residents to buy and possess up to one ounce (30 grams) of marijuana for personal use. Pritzker is expected to sign the measure to make Illinois the 11th state, along with the District of Columbia, to allow recreational use.

Supporters say the new law also will remedy to past injustices to minorities who were disproportionately affected by the war on drugs. The plan allows scrubbing of criminal records for anyone convicted of possessing 30 grams of marijuana or less and offers incentives to minority investors who want to enter what will likely be a burgeoning new marijuana industry.

BUDGET

Pritzker proposed in February a $39 billion spending plan for the budget year that begins July 1. He initially called for a variety of new revenue sources, including $212 million from legalized sports betting and $170 million from licensing fees from a startup marijuana industry.

But Sen. Heather Steans, a Chicago Democrat and budget negotiator, said this week that lawmakers had crafted a balanced plan that doesn't rely on any of the proposed new sources. According to estimates from sponsors, the marijuana measure will limit first-year revenue to $58 million .

Discussion on the budget began Friday night.

STATE CONSTRUCTION PROGRAM

Pritzker has outlined a preliminary plan for a six-year, $41.5 billion state construction program to fix and build roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other public works. It calls for a panoply of new and increased taxes, such as doubling the gas tax to 38 cents per gallon and vehicle registration fees for the newest cars to $199 a year.

House members meeting in committee Friday night noted that the plan has jettisoned potentially contentious taxes, such as a $1-a-ride fee for ride-sharing services and a 7% tax on cable, satellite, and streaming video services.

GAMBLING EXPANSION/SPORTS BETTING

There's been no shortage of discussion about a proposal to legalize sports betting after the U.S. Supreme Court OK'd it outside of Nevada in a ruling last year. The plan for Illinois surfaced Friday night. So did a proposal for expanding existing gambling, likely featuring added casinos in places such as Chicago and its south suburbs, Rockford and Danville, and expanding table games at horse racing racks. The construction program is counting on that revenue

ABORTION PROTECTIONS

After at least a half-dozen Republican-controlled states have adopted steep restrictions on abortion , Illinois Democrats have answered with legislation to provide statutory protections for the procedure. The House adopted the legislation which rescinds prohibitions on some late-term abortions and 45-year-old restrictions such as criminal charges against doctors who perform abortions, none of which has been enforced because of court orders.

The Senate has yet to take it up. If passed, the measures would make Illinois one of the most progressive states on abortion protections.