Nebraska lawmakers end session early with challenges ahead

Nebraska lawmakers have ended their 2019 session ahead of schedule with more than 250 laws passed, a new state budget and a few major issues that remain unresolved.

Senators adjourned for the year Friday after an often-bruising 84-day session.

The $9.3 billion budget includes a 23% increase in Nebraska's property tax credit fund, for a total of $275 million annually to reduce property taxes. Gov. Pete Ricketts touted it as an important step toward lowering taxes, although some rural senators argued for more.

Lawmakers rejected an effort to update Nebraska's largest business tax incentive program, a major priority because the program is set to expire next year.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer praised lawmakers for a long list of accomplishments but urged them to work together more next year.