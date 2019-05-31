Massachusetts looks to beef up commitment to offshore wind

Massachusetts officials are recommending the state double its commitment to offshore wind projects.

A report released Friday by the Department of Energy Resources calls for the state to move forward with an additional procurement of up to 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind capacity, or enough to power up to 1 million homes.

That would be on top of the 1,600 megawatts of offshore wind Massachusetts was authorized to award contracts for under a 2016 renewable energy law, the largest procurement of offshore wind power by a U.S. state.

The Legislature last year authorized the additional procurement pending an analysis of potential economic and environmental benefits. The report concludes such an effort should go forward, subject to price caps that protect ratepayers.

Commissioner Judith Judson says bids for up to 800 megawatts would go out in 2022 and 2024.