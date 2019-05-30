Honduras president, others targets of DEA investigation

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters. Recently unsealed testimony shows that a brother of the Honduran president admitted to U.S. federal agents that he'd accepted presents from violent drug traffickers he'd known for years and once asked Honduran officials about money the government allegedly owed the traffickers. AP Photo

U.S. federal court documents show Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández and some of his closest advisers were among targets of a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation.

However there's no indication of charges against them.

The documents were filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York as part of pre-trial motions in the case of Hernandez's brother Juan Antonio Hernández.

One document is a July 2015 application to compel Apple, Google, Microsoft, Yahoo and AOL to provide email header information, but not emails' content, for various accounts.

A Southern District spokesperson declined to comment Thursday on the court's response, but it raises the possibility the DEA has email data for Honduras' president, his sister, one of his closest advisers and Security Minister Julián Pacheco.

Calls for their reaction weren't immediately returned.