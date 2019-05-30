Brown wants to divert kicker from top income earners

Gov. Kate Brown has announced a plan to limit Oregon's unique tax rebate known as the kicker.

The governor said Thursday she wants to limit kicker tax rebates to $1,000 per taxpayer. She says it allows the state to retain $500 million in revenue, which she wants to use to pay down the pension debt and invest in rural housing.

The state automatically returns excess revenue to taxpayers when the state takes in more revenue than expected. This year's rebate is expected to be the highest in state history at $1.4 billion.

The median taxpayer is expected to receive $330 while the top 1% of income earners would rake in $14,000 in tax rebates. Brown says the plan allows for the "majority of Oregonians" to keep their rebate.

The plan is a heavy lift as Republicans, who are in the minority in the Legislature, have recoiled at any proposal to limit the kicker.