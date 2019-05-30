Oregon votes to ban restaurants from offering plastic straws

Oregon will ban restaurants from offering single-use plastic straws under a measure on its way to the governor.

The House voted 48-12 late Wednesday night to prohibit restaurants from providing single-use plastic straws unless a customer asks. Drive-thrus could still offer straws.

Although the Senate already approved the measure, the chamber must still approve a technical change before the bill hits the governor's desk.

The World Economic Forum projects that there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean by 2050. Over 8 million metric tons of plastic enter the ocean each year__though plastic straws make up less than one percent of ocean waste.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oregon would become the second in the nation after California to enact statewide restrictions on plastic straws. The state is also weighing bans on single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers.