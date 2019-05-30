Markets Right Now: Stocks end a wobbly day slightly higher

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher after two days of broad declines.

The gains Thursday weren't enough to put the market into the black for the week, keeping it on track for its fourth weekly loss in a row and its first losing month of the year.

Technology companies clawed back some of their losses from the previous two days but are still down sharply for the month.

Energy companies dropped as the price of crude oil fell. Marathon Petroleum fell 3.6%.

The S&P 500 index edged up 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,788.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.2%, to 25,169. The Nasdaq added 20 points, or 0.3%, to 7,567.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.22%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up most of an early gain and were barely higher in midday trading on Wall Street.

Banks, which started the day higher Thursday, were broadly lower by lunchtime. Bank of America gave up 1.3%.

Energy companies were also falling as a drop in crude oil prices steepened as the day went on. Marathon Petroleum fell 3.6% and Valero Energy lost 2.8%.

Technology companies were still higher. Texas Instruments rose 1.2%.

The S&P 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,794.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 6 points to 25,120. The Nasdaq added 12 points, or 0.2%, to 7,560.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street following two days of losses.

Technology companies and banks helped pull the market higher early Thursday. Chipmaker Intel rose 1.6% and Citigroup added 1.5%

Dollar General jumped 5.9% after posting earnings and revenue for the latest quarter that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,792.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.2%, to 25,176. The Nasdaq added 33 points, or 0.4%, to 7,580.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.26%.