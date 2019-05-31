Correction: CorTrust-First Minnesota story

In a story May 30 about CorTrust's acquisition of First Minnesota Bank, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the purchase price was $347 million. The purchase price was not actually disclosed and $347 million was the amount First Minnesota Bank has in assets.

A corrected version of the story is below:

CorTrust acquiring First Minnesota Bank for an undisclosed sum

CorTrust Bank is expanding its footprint in Minnesota

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — CorTrust Bank is expanding its footprint in Minnesota.

The Mitchell-based bank, with 22 locations in eastern South Dakota, is buying First Minnesota Bank, which has assets of $347 million. That will increase CorTrust locations in Minnesota from four to 15 branches and give it a combined asset of $1.2 billion.

The purchase price was not disclosed.

The Argus Leader says the deal is expected to close by the end of September.