Pelosi slams Facebook for not removing altered video

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listens to a question during an address at the Commonwealth Club Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in San Francisco. Speaker Pelosi spoke in her hometown about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's remarks today, President Trump, the new Congress and the 2020 election. AP Photo

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is slamming Facebook for not removing a doctored video that has spread widely on the social network in which she appears to slur her words.

The altered video had been slowed down, giving the false appearance that Pelosi was drunk, ill or otherwise impaired. Facebook did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

In an interview last week with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Facebook executive Monika Bickert defended the company's decision, noting that users are being told that the video is false when they view or share it.

Pelosi says she is no longer giving Facebook the benefit of doubt that it is "unwittingly" spreading false information. She said in San Francisco Wednesday that Facebook is serving an accomplice and enabler of "false information."