Mobile home owners see higher taxes as property values rise

Mobile home owners near Bozeman are seeing their property values rise, resulting in higher tax assessments.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Wednesday that early estimates indicate mobile homes in Gallatin County are seeing about a 40% increase in property tax values.

Candice Cahill says her mobile home in Bozeman was worth $27,000 when she purchased it in 2014. Her home is now valued at $60,000.

She says the taxable value hasn't increased at the same rate as the market value, but the land rent has gone up each year.

She says she's not sure if she can afford to continue living in Bozeman.

Montana Department of Revenue spokesman Sanjay Talwani says the property's condition, the number of bedrooms and neighboring property values factor into determining tax market values.