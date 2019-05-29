The Latest: Medicaid expansion protest delays Kansas Senate

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature (all times local):

11:35 p.m.

A protest by supporters of Medicaid expansion in a Kansas Senate gallery has temporarily shut down its work on other issues and led to the arrest of nine protesters.

The Republican-controlled Legislature did not plan to consider Medicaid expansion Wednesday, its last scheduled day in session this year. But about 40 protesters arrived at the Statehouse to protest in favor of it. The Kansas House passed a plan favored by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in March, but the state Senate never debated it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The protest started when the Senate began considering overriding Kelly's vetoes of several items in the next state budget. The protesters refused to stop singing and chanting. The Senate suspended its work and closed the gallery.

Harrison Hems, the Senate president's chief of staff, says nine protesters were arrested.

___

9:50 a.m.

Top Republican legislators in Kansas were preparing to test Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's power to shape the state budget and hold off a GOP push for income tax relief.

The Republican-dominated Legislature was convening Wednesday for its final day in session this year with Republicans looking to override Kelly's veto of a GOP tax relief bill and vetoes of several spending items included in the next state budget. Those items included an extra $51 million payment to the state's public pension system. Kelly argued that her vetoes promoted budget stability.

Republicans had the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override vetoes. But GOP leaders worried that a few moderate Republicans might back Kelly or that a few lawmakers might not show for what is often a brief adjournment ceremony.