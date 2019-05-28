Panel chooses study topics that may spur legislation in 2021

North Dakota lawmakers will study 46 topics that could inspire bills for the next legislative session.

The Legislative Management committee on Tuesday voted to conduct the studies on topics that include a review on the state's prison system, education funding, ethics requirements and "potential uses" of earnings from the voter-approved oil tax savings account.

The 17-member Legislative Management committee oversees the Legislature's business between sessions.

The powerful panel rejected 21 proposed studies from the legislative session that ended last month. Fifteen of the studies were mandatory from legislation.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Legislative Management will meet again in June 10 to pick the membership of the interim study committees.

Republican House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, the chairman of Legislative Management, says he will recommend that Democrats head some of the committees.