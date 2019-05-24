Judge begins ‘re-weighing’ Nevada cannabis license process

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, a customer shops for marijuana at the Exhale Nevada dispensary in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge is being asked to freeze the awarding of new dispensary licenses in the state's booming recreational marijuana sales market. Businesses that lost bids for new licenses last year are challenging the criteria and personnel the state used to award the potentially lucrative permits last year. AP Photo

An attorney for the state said Friday there's no reason for a judge in Las Vegas to tip the scales of Nevada's marijuana licensing process at the request of businesses that lost bids to open new dispensaries in the state's booming recreational cannabis market.

Steve Shevorski, a Nevada state attorney, opened a multi-day fact-finding hearing before Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez saying that businesses that didn't win are improperly asking the judge to "substitute your judgment for the people who scored and weighed the evidence. To have a re-weighing of the evidence."

Testimony from state Department of Taxation officials in charge and the temporary workers hired to do the job will show that applications were fairly and honestly assessed and scored, Shevorsky said.

With millions of dollars in sales, taxes and profits at stake, attorneys for dozens of Nevada marijuana businesses that lost bids last December want Gonzalez to at least temporarily freeze distribution of new dispensary licenses.

They are challenging the criteria and personnel used to score 462 applications and award 61 potentially lucrative licenses to 16 companies.

Plaintiffs in at least seven lawsuits filed in Las Vegas and two elsewhere in the state complain the selection process wasn't transparent, that the state improperly used temporary workers to screen applicants, and that bias led to the selection of winners and losers.

Some say the process was unconstitutional. Some seek a do-over.

The state is backed by several companies that won conditional licenses.

"Everybody's got their own theory of what went wrong," said David Koch, representing the corporate owner of The Source dispensary, which was approved for five coveted licenses.

Some plaintiffs want "to just blow the whole process up" and start again, Koch said, while others complain that they were scored improperly. Still others seek financial damages.

Koch called the challenges "completely inappropriate."

Dozens of witnesses are scheduled, and Gonzalez plans hearings to continue at least through next week.

She is being asked to issue an injunction to stop Nevada from nearly doubling the number of dispensaries open statewide. There are currently 65, mostly in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County, as well as the Reno-Sparks area.

Medical and recreational pot sales totaled $884 million in just the last six months of 2018, showing rapid growth from a combined $530 million in the full year after marijuana retail sales began in July 2017.

A new state law that released names of applicants immediately after Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed it two weeks ago did not derail the lawsuits that claim the licensing process was opaque, unfair and unconstitutional.

Sisolak, a Democrat, also wants to create a Cannabis Compliance Board similar to the state commission that oversees casino licensing.

Dominic Gentile, representing corporate owners of the Oasis Cannabis dispensary, told Gonzalez on Friday that testimony will show that tax officials unconstitutionally exceeded, expanded and usurped administrative authority outlined in the 2016 voter initiative that legalized recreational marijuana.