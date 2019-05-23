FAA meets with international regulators over Boeing 737 Max

Representatives from more 30 countries are meeting the Federal Aviation Administration officials to hear the U.S. regulator's approach to determining how soon the Boeing 737 Max can resume flying after two crashes that killed 346 people.

Before Thursday's meeting, acting FAA Administrator Daniel Elwell declined to give a timetable for the plane's return and hinted it could be several months.

The meeting is crucial to the U.S. agency's hopes of convincing other regulators around the world to lift their bans on the plane soon after FAA does.

The FAA did not allow reporters to attend or watch the meeting, and it kept them away from international aviation officials who attended the all-day session at a gated FAA office in Fort Worth, Texas.