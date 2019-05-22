Murphy appears in ad pushing lawmakers to pass tax on rich

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is appearing in a new TV ad calling for higher taxes on the wealthy.

The 30-second spot is part of a $1 million ad campaign by New Direction NJ, an advocacy group headed by allies of the first-term Democrat.

Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive, says in the ad that millionaires "like me" should pay more. He has long called for raising income tax rates on people earning more than $1 million.

It's the first time Murphy has appeared in an ad made by New Direction since he vetoed a bill that aimed at requiring groups like New Direction to disclose donors. Instead Murphy said the measure could run afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Murphy says he's open to working with lawmakers on a compromise.